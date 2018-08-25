SPORTS

Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials

EMBED </>More Videos

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game." (KGO-TV)

PARIS --
French tennis officials are saying sorry, Serena -- there's a new dress code next year.

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game."

RELATED: Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare

Serena jokingly called it her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit" -- a reference to the movie "Black Panther."

Tennis officials will now ask manufacturers for an advanced look at uniforms for next year's tournament.

For more stories, photos, and video on Serena Williams, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsserena williamstennisfrancebuzzworthyfashionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Show More
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
More News