Shaquille O'Neal partners with Epson to give free printers to schools

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal remembers what his parents taught him: Always give back.The four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist did exactly that throughout his career, beginning with his Shaq-A-Claus that he started in his rookie season in 1992. Shaq-A-Claus donates toys during Christmas for underprivileged kids.And Shaq has become as successful as a pitchman as he was on the hardwood.Now he's teamed up with Epson in a philanthropic initiative with the company called "Epson and Shaq," a collaboration with Communities In Schools that will provide EcoTank printers, projectors and scanners to schools across the country.At the appearance, Shaq also talked offered his thoughts on the NBA, saying the Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to win their first title after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to their roster."For the first time in my basketball lifetime, the little brothers next door are making the same amount of noise," the former Laker great said.