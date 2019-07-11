Sports

Shaquille O'Neal partners with Epson to give free printers to schools

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal remembers what his parents taught him: Always give back.

The four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist did exactly that throughout his career, beginning with his Shaq-A-Claus that he started in his rookie season in 1992. Shaq-A-Claus donates toys during Christmas for underprivileged kids.

And Shaq has become as successful as a pitchman as he was on the hardwood.

Now he's teamed up with Epson in a philanthropic initiative with the company called "Epson and Shaq," a collaboration with Communities In Schools that will provide EcoTank printers, projectors and scanners to schools across the country.

At the appearance, Shaq also talked offered his thoughts on the NBA, saying the Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to win their first title after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to their roster.

"For the first time in my basketball lifetime, the little brothers next door are making the same amount of noise," the former Laker great said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countycharityschoolsbasketballdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two 12-year-olds, teen injured by gunfire in South L.A.
Fire rips through downtown L.A. strip mall
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Barstow
Palmdale boy entered foster care 'malnourished,' official says
3 wounded in South L.A. drive-by shooting
ICE raids in 10 cities including SF to begin Sunday, report says
Glendale couple says embryo was mistakenly implanted in another woman
Show More
L.A. task force focuses on encampments near fire, flooding zones
Nintendo releasing Lite version of Switch
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Migrant mom testifies after daughter dies in ICE custody
2019 ESPYS: List of winners
More TOP STORIES News