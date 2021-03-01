Sports

Some players, fans think Kobe Bryant should be new logo of NBA

By Mahmoud Mohamed
There's a new push underway to change the NBA's logo from Jerry West to Kobe Bryant's silhouette and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is leading the charge.

Irving posted an image on Instagram Wednesday of a modified NBA logo with Bryant swapped in as the figure in the middle with this caption: "Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, shared Irving's post to her Instagram story with the caption, "Love this. @KyrieIrving."

Irving says he understands that not everyone will love the redesign but Kobe's image represents change and excellence.



The red-white-and-blue logo was designed in 1969. The NBA never intended it to honor a single player and does not officially acknowledge it was based on West. But the designer of the logo has said he modeled it on a picture of the Lakers star dribbling.

Jerry West has said in the past he supports changing the design, expressing some embarassment at it and even lamenting that his nickname became "The Logo."
