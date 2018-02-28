SPORTS

Sierra Canyon boys basketball team eyes state championship

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team is not satisfied with upsetting the defending state champions. Their goal is to win the state championship. (KABC)

By
CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) --
Beating a defending state champion is never easy.

"Galvanizing!" That's how Sierra Canyon's Cassius Stanley described the double-overtime win against undefeated Bishop Montgomery of Torrance.

The Trailblazers ended Bishop Montgomery's two-season, 42-game winning streak. "We won. Who's next?" said Scottie Pippen, Jr.

Mater Dei in the CIF Championship is next. The Trailblazers won't be intimidated playing at the Long Beach Pyramid Friday. "Most of my kids have been in NBA arenas. Playing in a college arena is no big deal to them," their coach said.

It is a big-deal to have four players on the Sierra Canyon roster with dads that played in the NBA, including Scottie Pippen Jr.
"I've learned a lot from him on and off the court. I've very thankful I could only learn some things from him," Pippen said.

Duane Washington's dad played briefly with the Clippers, but you may be more familiar with his uncle -- former Laker Derek Fisher. "For me, it's just going home to my dad. Yes, my uncle is a five-time NBA champion. But to me, it's just family," said Washington.

Outsiders might suggest Sierra Canyon is on top of the world after beating the defending state champions, but the Trailblazers still have a road to climb. Their goal is to win the state title, and that doesn't mean Bishop Montgomery or their opponent Friday, Mater Dei, is in the rearview mirror.

"We're never going to tell ourselves we are the best. Me might think it, but we're just going to keep playing hard until we are on top at the end of the season," said Washington.

Sierra Canyon has won 23 games. Their three losses have come by only a combined seven points.

"A lot of people call us the AAU team, but we are more than that, we are a well-rounded deep team," Pippen said. It's a team intent on bringing a second Boys State Championship banner to Chatsworth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbasketballChatsworthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News