Wrightwood snow: Skiers, snowboarders expected to flock to Mountain High this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10410733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The storm system that moved through Southern California this week will still be around Friday, but should clear out for the weekend.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a late-winter storm that dumped as much as 12 inches of snow in the San Gabriel Mountains this week, skiers and snowboarders are expected to flock to Wrightwood this weekend.Mountain High Resort officials reminded snow enthusiasts that all reservations at the venue must be made online, as the facility's ticket booths have all been temporarily shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. All other transactions at Mountain High are cashless.About 2 to 4 inches of fresh powder fell in Wrightwood overnight Thursday, supplemented by man-made snow.Mountain High opened at 9 a.m. Friday and tickets were still available online for that day, while Saturday tickets were going fast.In the largest snowstorm so far this month, 10 to 12 inches of snow fell in the area on Thursday -- good news for skiers and snowboarders alike."It has been a crazy year for most of us, but as far as winter goes it's been a fantastic winter up here at Mountain High," John McColly, the resort's vice president of sales and marketing, told ABC7. "So if you haven't been skiing or snowboarding yet, winter's not over yet -- it's still going."Tickets, lessons and rentals must all be purchased in advance. Guests are still required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance. Lodges are only available for restroom use and retail purchases.