If you're an athlete competing outdoors amid this week's heat wave, here's a good place to be: Hermosa Beach is hosting this weekend's AVP Open.The volleyball players at the event know they have to be careful as a heat wave stretches across Southern California, although temperatures remain a little more moderate at the coast."The heat definitely has an impact on everybody here in the athlete's body and so definitely hydrating and eating a lot keeps us nourished and ready to go," said AVP player Corinne Quiggle.Fortunately for the players, the high temperature here topped out at 79. That's much more reasonable than some of the other venues they travel to."We go to some areas of the country that are difficult weatherwise - either very hot or they have lightning and rain delays which is a challenge," said tournament director Jeff Conover.Conover says there are still heat safety precautions taken here. Water and ice are kept at hand, and the courts are watered down. Playing schedules are also monitored.Other athletes are also out in the heat around the Southland.The LA Galaxy is taking on the LA Football Club in Exposition Park's new soccer stadium.But by the time players hit the pitch at 7:30 p.m. the temperature is expected to drop down to 77 degrees.