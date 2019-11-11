SoCal Special Olympics athletes participate in Fall Games in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 800 Special Olympics athletes from Southern California participated over the weekend during the Fall Games at the Fountain Valley Sports Complex.The games included the annual championships for five sports: softball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and golf.Participants, such as soccer player Corinne Green, celebrated special accomplishments."What was fun about it is that I made my first goal, and I was so excited," Corinne said.There were also community members on hand to cheer for the athletes, including mothers and daughters from 13 Los Angeles-based chapters of the National Charity League, a philanthropic organization dedicated to positive change.