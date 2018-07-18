SPORTS

Mater Dei High School teen named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

Congratulations to a local high schooler for being named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
JT Daniels of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana made history becoming the first male to receive the honor after his junior year.

Daniels is widely considered the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect. He's already been enrolled at University of Southern California for more than a month and will likely take over the reigns as quarterback of the Trojans.

Daniels appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated's July 30 issue with fellow athlete of the year Katelyn Tuohy of New York.
