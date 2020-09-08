SoFi Stadium to host ribbon cutting ceremony in Inglewood ahead of Rams' season opener

Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The official ribbon cutting ceremony for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be held Tuesday, just a few days before the venue's first major event.

It took more than four years and a few billion dollars over the original budget, but the venue is set to host the Rams' Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Chargers will play their first game there against the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 20.

Fans will not be in the stands during those games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement that he would not speculate on any timeline when fans would be able to attend games at SoFi.

The venue sits on 298 acres -- three-and-a-half times larger than Disneyland. It boasts 70,000 fixed seats, with the capacity to fit up to 100,000 people. Suspended in the center of the stadium is the largest video screen inside any sports arena.

Taylor Swift was initially set to open the stadium in July, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony is not open to the public.
