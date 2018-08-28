SPORTS

Some Chargers get last shot at making the roster this week

As more than 30 Chargers fight to make the team's roster, Thursday's game in San Francisco may be their last chance.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
You can't see it -- but it's right there.

Right in the middle of the practice field.

The bubble.

It's cut week for over 30 players with the Los Angeles Chargers

"I just feel for them because they've been here since OTA It's not always that they're not good enough. Sometimes, the numbers aren't right," said Melvin Gordon, the Chargers fourth-year running back.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn has been a voice of encouragement - reminding the "bubble players" to defy the odds.

"We've been reminding them all week of some inspirational stories. Guys like Adrian Phillips - who was a long shot to make the league, but he's going into his fifth year (with the Chargers)" said Lynn.

"Guys like Austin Ekeler made the team in this game (fourth preseason) last year," he added.

The official cut day is Saturday, Sept. 1. But the game Thursday night in San Francisco could help them make it in the NFL.

"You're not just trying to make this team. You're trying to play in the NFL. You might count the numbers here, but it's not the end - you might have a shot somewhere else," said Ekler.

Preseason games don't count.

But don't tell that to the guys on the bubble.
