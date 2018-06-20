SPORTS

Steph Curry's NBA championship-clinching mouthguard to be auctioned off

A mouthguard the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry wore during game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to be auctioned off. (AP)

Golden State Warriors fans can now own a piece of history courtesy of the team's star player Stephen Curry.

During the trophy presentation after the title-clinching game 4 NBA Finals win, Curry threw his game-worn mouthguard at a fan who yelled for it.

That mouthguard is now up for sale.

The auction company said it could be worth at least $25,000.

It's not the first time Curry's mouthguard has been auctioned. A previous Curry mouthpiece sold for nearly $32,000 in 2016.
