Golden State Warriors fans can now own a piece of history courtesy of the team's star player Stephen Curry.During the trophy presentation after the title-clinching game 4 NBA Finals win, Curry threw his game-worn mouthguard at a fan who yelled for it.That mouthguard is now up for sale.The auction company said it could be worth at least $25,000.It's not the first time Curry's mouthguard has been auctioned. A previous Curry mouthpiece sold for nearly $32,000 in 2016.