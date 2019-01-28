EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5103838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots prepare to face each other in Super Bowl 53, ABC7 anchors Dallas Raines, David Ono, Marc Brown and Rob Fukuzaki took part in crowning a champ.

Here's a look at what sports experts and media analysts around the country are saying about the Super Bowl LIII matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.The analysts and former players are split over who they think will win Super Bowl LIII, the Rams or the Patriots.The Los Angeles Rams appear to have the better team, but the Patriots' aura is convincing Vegas to set the odds in favor of New England.The Rams' Jared Goff has the credentials of an elite quarterback, but hasn't gotten the respect he deserves. That may change soon.Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won three Super Bowls in the early part of his career. Then in 2008 he tore the ACL in his plant leg. If you look at his career in just the last 10 years since recovering from that injury, he'd still potentially rank as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.Jared Goff was just seven years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. The 17-year age gap between them is the biggest ever in a Super Bowl. Here's a look at how the two quarterbacks compare in some of the more advanced statistical categories such as passer accuracy and performance on play action.Vegas has the Patriots at -2.5 but the Rams defense might give them an edge if Super Bowl LIII turns into a shootout.Their teams are facing each other in the Super Bowl but Rams head coach Sean McVay and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have maintained a friendly relationship by text throughout the 2018 season. McVay says Belichick would send him messages of congratulations after big Rams wins. Belichick says: "I have a ton of respect for Sean."Five years after cars, trucks and school buses became marooned on Atlanta freeways in what became known as " snow jam ," another winter storm is threatening the city - just as thousands of fans begin pouring into town for Super Bowl 53. A winter storm watch goes into effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Atlanta, a city known for grinding to a halt even in relatively light snowfalls.The Rams and the Patriots both represent what the modern NFL has become. Both are capable of changing what they do on a week-to-week basis. Both have a very specific vision in what they want their teams to look like, and the roles they need players to fill.It's hard for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks to be mad at his former team, the Patriots, for trading him. After all, he got a huge raise, he was sent to a contender and now he's back in the Super Bowl facing his old team.