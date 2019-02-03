SPORTS

Super Bowl LIII: Rams trail Patriots 3-0 at halftime

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Rams fans packed a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta, turning the cabin into a high-flying cheering squad. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA --
The expected Super Bowl slugfest is a snoozer at halftime.

New England leads Los Angeles 3-0 on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, making for the second-lowest scoring first half in the game's history. Only Pittsburgh's 2-0 halftime lead over Minnesota in the 1975 Super Bowl - won by the Steelers, 16-6 had fewer points.

Denver was the previous team to go scoreless during the Super Bowl in 2014 against Seattle.

New England dominated in time of possession, holding the football for 19 minutes, 52 seconds, while Los Angeles had it for 10:08. The Patriots also outgained the Rams in total yardage 195-57.

Tom Brady, seeking his sixth Super Bowl win, was 15 of 25 for 160 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman was his main target, catching seven passes for 93 yards.

Jared Goff was 5 of 12 for just 52 yards as the Rams were 0 for 6 on third downs. Star running back Todd Gurley had only 10 yards rushing on three attempts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 53footballnflu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Leonard scores 18 points, Raptors rout Clippers 121-103
Ducks take on Maple Leafs in effort to rebound from disastrous loss
Kings, Rangers aim to make up ground in playoff pursuit at MSG
Super Bowl LIII: NFL announces plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof
More Sports
Top Stories
Yorba Linda: 2 killed, 2 burned after plane crash sparks house fires
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Police warn people not to drink and drive for Super Bowl Sunday
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Watch Marvel's new 'Avengers,' 'Captain Marvel' spots
PCH reopens near Ventura County line after strong storm
Show More
LA landmarks turn Rams blue for Super Bowl
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera, suspect sought
Inmate recaptured after escaping Castaic detention facility
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
More News