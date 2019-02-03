Super Bowl LIII: Rams trail Patriots 3-0 at halftime

The expected Super Bowl slugfest is a snoozer at halftime.New England leads Los Angeles 3-0 on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, making for the second-lowest scoring first half in the game's history. Only Pittsburgh's 2-0 halftime lead over Minnesota in the 1975 Super Bowl - won by the Steelers, 16-6 had fewer points.Denver was the previous team to go scoreless during the Super Bowl in 2014 against Seattle.New England dominated in time of possession, holding the football for 19 minutes, 52 seconds, while Los Angeles had it for 10:08. The Patriots also outgained the Rams in total yardage 195-57.Tom Brady, seeking his sixth Super Bowl win, was 15 of 25 for 160 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman was his main target, catching seven passes for 93 yards.Jared Goff was 5 of 12 for just 52 yards as the Rams were 0 for 6 on third downs. Star running back Todd Gurley had only 10 yards rushing on three attempts.