Hoping to see the Los Angeles Rams play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII?It'll cost ya.The cheapest tickets available right now are going for $3,000 each.And those are in the nosebleeds, in the very top rows of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.Premium seats closer to the field are listed on Ticketmaster at $30,000 each.And that doesn't even count the cost of airfare, hotel, food, alcohol, memorabilia and other expenses.