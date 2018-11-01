SPORTS

Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos tacos

Mookie Betts stole second base, so we all get a free taco on Nov. 1.

It's time for everyone to cash in on a free Doritos Locos Taco.

We know the Boston Red Sox were ultimately crowned the World Series champions, but leading up to that, they took game 1 of the Fall Classic over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During that game, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell today.

To claim yours, stop by any Taco Bell location from 2-6 p.m. or all day online.


The deal is part of the restaurant's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign during the World Series.

Houston Astros fans may remember the promotion from last year when the team's reserve outfielder, Cameron Maybin, stole second base in the 11th inning of game 2 in the World Series.

Taco Bell has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series.
