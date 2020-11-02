barack obama

Video of Former President Obama hitting 3-point shot in Michigan goes viral

MICHIGAN -- Former President Barack Obama has the internet talking after making a smooth shot on a basketball court Saturday.

He hit a corner three-pointer at a gym in Michigan before taking the stage with Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Michigan was a state President Trump won last election.

After making the shot, Obama said, "That's what I do," and walked out the gym.

The original video posted online has been viewed more than 18 million times since Saturday night.

