Two things every Dodger fan should know: The fastest way to the stadium and what you can bring inside

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you are a Dodger fan, you probably already know this, but just in case you don't here are two things every fan should know:
First, the fastest way to get to and from a Dodger game is to take the Dodger Stadium Express.
Go Metro offers up free express bus shuttles between Dodger Stadium and both Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in the South Bay.
Second, you can bring you own snacks into a Dodger game.
The official policy reads "Food is permitted from outside the stadium provided it is not in bottles, cans, coolers or thermoses. Unbroken, factory sealed plastic bottles of water and other non-alcoholic beverages of 1 liter or less are permitted."
