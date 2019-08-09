Sports

Two things every Dodger fan should know: The fastest way to the stadium and what you can bring inside

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you are a Dodger fan, you probably already know this, but just in case you don't here are two things every fan should know:

First, the fastest way to get to and from a Dodger game is to take the Dodger Stadium Express.

Go Metro offers up free express bus shuttles between Dodger Stadium and both Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in the South Bay.

Second, you can bring you own snacks into a Dodger game.

The official policy reads "Food is permitted from outside the stadium provided it is not in bottles, cans, coolers or thermoses. Unbroken, factory sealed plastic bottles of water and other non-alcoholic beverages of 1 liter or less are permitted."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymetrobuspublic transportationtransportationfoodtrafficlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Orange County stabbing rampage: 3 deceased victims identified
Dodgers' Justin Turner helps kids hone baseball skills in Simi Valley
Sunland man dies trying to rescue neighbors from burning home
Micro-blading gone wrong: 2 women share their stories
La Habra sinkhole remains 6 months later
Authorities outline Monrovia kidnapping suspect's whereabouts; search continues for victim
Show More
Woman banned from theme park after cursing at Muslim woman
Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear celebrate Emmy nominations for 'Live' sitcom tribute
A glimpse into daily life of a San Bernardino County firefighter
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in Sylmar car crash
Crash reveals marijuana grow operation in South L.A.
More TOP STORIES News