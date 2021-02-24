Sports

Tiger Woods' legacy extends off the golf course with foundation that has helped 2M students

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tiger Woods is one of only a handful of athletes whose influence around the globe transcends the sports world.

He's one of the most decorated golf champions of all time. But he's also focused on charitable work off the golf course, with a foundation that recently hit the mark of helping 2 million students over 25 years.

Woods was in Los Angeles to host the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and hand the trophy to Max Homa on Sunday.

Homa said Woods was one of the reasons why he fell in love with golf in the first place.

The TGR Foundation, which Tiger co-founded with his father, Earl Woods, in 1996, is focused on helping children with a range of education and health programs. For example, it offers programs helping students navigate the college admissions process, manage remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for a career while they're in college.

The director of the Genesis Invitational spoke to ABC7's Curt Sandoval last week about Tiger's legacy beyond golf.

"Tiger's legacy on the course has been told for years now but what he's done off the course has been amazing with his TGR Foundation, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year," said invitational director Mike Antolini.

"It's just reached its 2 millionth student. For 25 years it's really been building student pathways to success in Southern California and beyond through its educational programs. It's really remarkable when you look at what he's been able to do and the impact he's been able to make with tournaments like the Genesis Invitational and TGR live events."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharitytiger woodscharities
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after SoCal car crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
LA County passes 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Fry's Electronics reportedly closing all stores
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
Show More
COVID vaccine eligibility codes improperly used in LA
Plumber, family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
What car was Tiger Woods driving before it crashed?
Tiger Woods crash: Audio reveals how emergency personnel responded
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
More TOP STORIES News