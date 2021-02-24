LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tiger Woods is one of only a handful of athletes whose influence around the globe transcends the sports world.
He's one of the most decorated golf champions of all time. But he's also focused on charitable work off the golf course, with a foundation that recently hit the mark of helping 2 million students over 25 years.
Woods was in Los Angeles to host the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and hand the trophy to Max Homa on Sunday.
Homa said Woods was one of the reasons why he fell in love with golf in the first place.
The TGR Foundation, which Tiger co-founded with his father, Earl Woods, in 1996, is focused on helping children with a range of education and health programs. For example, it offers programs helping students navigate the college admissions process, manage remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for a career while they're in college.
The director of the Genesis Invitational spoke to ABC7's Curt Sandoval last week about Tiger's legacy beyond golf.
"Tiger's legacy on the course has been told for years now but what he's done off the course has been amazing with his TGR Foundation, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year," said invitational director Mike Antolini.
"It's just reached its 2 millionth student. For 25 years it's really been building student pathways to success in Southern California and beyond through its educational programs. It's really remarkable when you look at what he's been able to do and the impact he's been able to make with tournaments like the Genesis Invitational and TGR live events."
Tiger Woods' legacy extends off the golf course with foundation that has helped 2M students
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News