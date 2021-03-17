Sports

Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after rollover crash

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tiger Woods is out of the hospital and recovering at home three weeks after a rollover crash that left him with serious leg injuries.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the golf icon tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough."

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."



Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and underwent surgery on Feb. 23 after a vehicle rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area near Los Angeles.

His Hyundai Genesis SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred on a downhill stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard that is known to be dangerous. While the investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has already said he doesn't expect Woods to face any charges.

Woods was in Los Angeles at the time after serving as the host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki reflects on Tiger Woods' career, saying the golf star had "turned into a brand new Tiger Woods" over the last 20 years.

