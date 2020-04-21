tom brady

Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. -- Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol.

The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

"He's been sighted," Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the
curve."



Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he's renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldtom bradytampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, likely to sign with Bucs
Playing out Tom Brady's 2020 NFL free agency: Four offers, one winner and $60 million guaranteed
Sources: Raiders to pursue Tom Brady if QB becomes free agent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
OC seeing more protests of stay-at-home orders
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
Woman killed after fire erupts at home in Tujunga
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Family questions safety at Upland facility after death of loved one
Show More
Restaurant association projects industry to lose $50B in April
COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients
COVID-19 antibody tests not always reliable, LA doctor says
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
More TOP STORIES News