Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, 90, receives lifetime achievement award

Th Hall-of-Fame manager received a lifetime achievement award at Dodger Stadium during the 37th annual "Dodger Salute" sponsored by the Hollenbeck Police Business Council and the Inner City Games. (AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tommy Lasorda was the last Dodgers manager to lead the team to a World Series championship in 1988 and he earned another accolade on Thursday.

The 90-year-old Hall of Famer received a lifetime achievement award at Dodger Stadium during the 37th annual "Dodger Salute" sponsored by the Hollenbeck Police Business Council and the Inner City Games.

"We going to come back this year and we're going to get in that Fall Classic and we're going to give a winning team to all our wonderful fans," Lasorda said.

Lasorda spent 68 seasons with the Dodgers as a player and manager, often giving back to the community through the organizations that honored him this week.
