Well-timed tweet helps UCLA superfan 'scream like crazy' at Final Four game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KABC) -- All it took was one well-timed tweet.

UCLA superfan Ryan Gesas grew up in Southern California, but now attends Indiana University.

Shortly before the NCAA basketball tournament started in Indiana, he tweeted to UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmon, asking for a ticket and promising to "scream like crazy."

"I said I would scream like crazy for 40 minutes straight," Gesas said. "I'm an IU student but more importantly a diehard Bruin fan."

Well, Jarmon spotted the tweet and sent Gesas not only one ticket, but two so he could bring a friend.

Now Gesas is at the Final Four matchup with Gonzaga and he couldn't be more excited.

"It is really truly a dream," he said. "What if Martin doesn't see the tweet? I know I'd be going crazy on my couch, but my roommates would be getting annoyed with me at this point."

