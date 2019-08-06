Sports

UC Riverside women's basketball coach suspended for 20 days

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The University of California, Riverside says women's basketball coach John Margaritis has been suspended after an investigation revealed a violation of school policy.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the suspension is for 20 days without pay.

Officials didn't say what policies Margaritis violated. While suspended he will be prohibited from having any contact with his players or staff for practices and games.

When reached for comment, Margaritis declined to speak about the violation. He said he's looking forward to getting back to coaching.

The newspaper says the investigation began earlier this year, after several UCR players brought concerns about their treatment by Margaritis to senior administrators.

Margaritis has coached the Highlanders since 2004. Last year, the team went 17-16, finishing third in the Big West.
