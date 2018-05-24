They're the biggest hit in Westwood."This team is really special. There's this feeling and this vibe we have that I haven't had for the past four years," said UCLA Senior Kyle Perez.The Bruins softball team hasn't lost much this year. They're an astonishing 54-5 going into the Super Regional against Arizona.But losing in the second game of last week's regional - to Cal State Fullerton - may prove to be one of UCLA's greatest assets."It wasn't the plan. But right now, I couldn't have written the script any better, because we had to fight. I'd say this about our team - we're battle-tested," said UCLA softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez.This is a program that's seen 12 national championships. They're currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.With two more wins against Arizona, they'll have a chance at a 13th title."It's going to be a fun ride this weekend. They know us and we know them," said sophomore Bubba Nickles.The last time the Bruins saw Arizona, they swept them in Tucson in April. But, as any disciple of the late, great John Wooden knows, that means nothing."At the top of the pyramid (of success) is competitive greatness. And competitive greatness is being your best, when your best is needed," said Inouye-Perez.The Bruins will need their best - to get two more wins.