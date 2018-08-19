SPORTS

UCLA gets new soccer stadium thanks to Annenberg gift

UCLA has a new stadium for men's and women's soccer after a $5 million donation from the Annenberg Foundation.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
UCLA has a new stadium.


The ribbon was cut on the new home of Bruins soccer.

Wallis Annenberg Stadium opened with a 1-0 UCLA victory over Long Beach State.

The new stadium was made possible thanks to a $5 million gift from the Annenberg Foundation.

The stadium is located at the previously named North Athletic Field. The Bruins men's and women's soccer teams played select home games there from 1967-99.

The grand opening is the first phase of the Wallis Annenberg project.

New additions to the 2,145-seat stadium include: Grandstand seating, press box on the west side, LED video board and new lighting.

Future additions to the stadium may include: more seating, a training room, locker rooms, and a ticketing space.

UCLA officials say the overall cost of the project will be around $10 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUCLAsoccerdonationsWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
SPORTS
Cardinals-Dodgers Preview
2018 WNBA playoff schedule
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Kershaw wins 150th, Turner 5 RBIs, Dodgers beat Seattle 12-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
Public seeks assurances after Malibu park shooting
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Man shot to death near Colton house party
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in Santa Ana party stabbing
Boost your health by eating fermented foods
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
More News