UCLA gets new soccer stadium thanks to Annenberg gift

UCLA has a new stadium.The ribbon was cut on the new home of Bruins soccer.Wallis Annenberg Stadium opened with a 1-0 UCLA victory over Long Beach State.The new stadium was made possible thanks to a $5 million gift from the Annenberg Foundation.The stadium is located at the previously named North Athletic Field. The Bruins men's and women's soccer teams played select home games there from 1967-99.The grand opening is the first phase of the Wallis Annenberg project.New additions to the 2,145-seat stadium include: Grandstand seating, press box on the west side, LED video board and new lighting.Future additions to the stadium may include: more seating, a training room, locker rooms, and a ticketing space.UCLA officials say the overall cost of the project will be around $10 million.