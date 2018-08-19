UCLA gets new soccer stadium thanks to Annenberg gift

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES --UCLA has a new stadium.
The ribbon was cut on the new home of Bruins soccer.
Wallis Annenberg Stadium opened with a 1-0 UCLA victory over Long Beach State.
The new stadium was made possible thanks to a $5 million gift from the Annenberg Foundation.
The stadium is located at the previously named North Athletic Field. The Bruins men's and women's soccer teams played select home games there from 1967-99.
The grand opening is the first phase of the Wallis Annenberg project.
New additions to the 2,145-seat stadium include: Grandstand seating, press box on the west side, LED video board and new lighting.
Future additions to the stadium may include: more seating, a training room, locker rooms, and a ticketing space.
UCLA officials say the overall cost of the project will be around $10 million.