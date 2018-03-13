UCLA is out of the NCAA's March Madness tournament after losing 65-58 to St. Bonaventure in a First Four play-in game.The No. 11 seed Bonnies (26-7) will now face No. 6-seed Florida (20-12) in Dallas on Thursday.Courtney Stockard returned from a hamstring injury and scored 26 points, and Jaylen Adams hit a jumper and three free throws in the final minute Tuesday night, rallying the Bonnies to a 65-58 victory over UCLA and their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1970.St. Bonaventure set a school record with its 26th win. Stockard got the Bonnies in position for the drought-busting tournament victory by leading a late 12-0 run. Adams - who missed 14 of his first 15 shots - closed it out in the final 49 seconds."I'm still not 100 percent," Stockard said, "but I'm feeling way better than when I did when I left the Richmond game. So I can't really let an opportunity like this pass."UCLA (21-12) was surprised that it got relegated to the First Four for the first time in its history - the Bruins have been to 18 Final Fours. They had trouble making shots against the Bonnies' zone defense and matched their season high with 20 turnovers, a disappointing ending to a season that started with an international incident .Freshmen Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and LiAngelo Ball were accused of shoplifting during a trip to China in November. All three were suspended for the season, and Ball left the school.UCLA's Aaron Holiday led the Pac-12 in scoring but couldn't put his touch on the First Four game. He scored 20 points but had 10 turnovers, including three in the final 29 seconds as the game slipped away."I felt like we matched them pretty well," Holiday said. "We just turned the ball over too much."Adams is the Bonnies' all-time leading scorer as a guard but had a rough time as well until the final minute. He finished with eight points on 2-of-16 shooting.