UCLA, USC to hold rallies ahead of Saturday's annual football matchup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of this weekend's annual football matchup between UCLA and USC, students at both campuses are set to hold rallies Thursday evening at their respective campuses.
The Bruins will take on the Trojans Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum.
No. 23-ranked USC is coming off a major win over UC Berkeley, while UCLA suffered a tough loss in its most recent game against No.7 Utah.
Watch the USC-UCLA game Saturday on ABC7. Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.
