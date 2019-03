EMBED >More News Videos UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scored a perfect 10 over the weekend for an absolutely electrifying floor routine. Video of her performance has been viewed over 12 million times.

SEATTLE (KABC) -- UCLA gymnastics sensation Katelyn Ohashi captured her second perfect score of the season!The Bruins were up against Washington in Seattle, Ohashi's hometown, on Sunday, when Ohashi's routine earned her a perfect 10.Her performance energized the crowd as she pulled off a stunning routine to Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and Earth Wind &Fire.You may remember Ohashi's first perfect score this season when it went viral last month.The Bruins will head to Arizona to compete against the Wildcats this Saturday.