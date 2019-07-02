World Cup

US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final

United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the U.S. in Lyon, France.

Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping celebration and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans' third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.

Christen Press, who was in the starting line after Megan Rapinoe was left off, put the United States up early in the match but Ellen White's goal tied it before 20 minutes had passed. Morgan's sixth goal of the tournament came before the break - and on her 30th birthday. She hadn't had a goal since she scored five in the team's 13-0 rout of Thailand to open the tournament.

It was also White's sixth goal but Morgan has the edge for the tournament's Golden Boot with three assists. White appeared to score her seventh in the 69th minute but video review determined she was offside - and the Americans in the crowd of 53,512 at Stade de Lyon roared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld cupsocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD CUP
Police disperse celebrating fans in Huntington Park after Gold Cup
US women's soccer team expected to visit SoCal on victory tour
US Women's soccer team to your boss: 'Sorry, not sorry'
AOC invites Rapinoe, USWNT to Capitol after White House remarks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News