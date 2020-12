EMBED >More News Videos Former UCLA quarterback Wayne Cook (1991-94) and former USC tackle Shaun Cody (2001-04), who are now broadcasters for their schools, are reflecting on how unusual the crosstown rivalry is during the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- USC takes on UCLA Saturday at the Rose Bowl, but the 90th edition of the city championship is unlike any before.Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheons, no pep rallies, no bonfires. Plus no fans at the stadium.Rob Fukuzaki caught up with former Trojans defensive tackle Shaun Cody and former Bruins quarterback Wayne Cook to talk about this year's version of the battle for the victory bell and what it's like to participate in one of college football's greatest rivalries: