USC knocked out of NCAA tourney by No. 1 Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KABC) -- The hopes for an LA-vs-LA matchup in the NCAA's Final Four were crushed Tuesday night when Gonzaga steamrolled over USC in the tournament's Elite Eight round.The Bulldogs, who went undefeated in the regular season, never let go of the lead to the Trojans. They opened on a 7-0 run, led by 49-30 at the half and finished up 85-66.Gonzaga, heading to its second-ever trip to the Final Four, now faces the winner of the UCLA-Michigan game being played later Tuesday nightThis year was the first time both USC and UCLA advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at the same time.Some Los Angeles sports fans were hoping the two local schools would face each other in the Final Four.The other Final Four matchup will feature No. 2 Houston against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.The championship game is April 5.