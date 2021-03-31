Sports

USC knocked out of NCAA tourney by No. 1 Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KABC) -- The hopes for an LA-vs-LA matchup in the NCAA's Final Four were crushed Tuesday night when Gonzaga steamrolled over USC in the tournament's Elite Eight round.

The Bulldogs, who went undefeated in the regular season, never let go of the lead to the Trojans. They opened on a 7-0 run, led by 49-30 at the half and finished up 85-66.

Gonzaga, heading to its second-ever trip to the Final Four, now faces the winner of the UCLA-Michigan game being played later Tuesday night

This year was the first time both USC and UCLA advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at the same time.

Some Los Angeles sports fans were hoping the two local schools would face each other in the Final Four.

RELATED: LA sports fans watching college tourney closely

The other Final Four matchup will feature No. 2 Houston against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.

The championship game is April 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessuclacollege basketballncaausc trojansuscucla bruins
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Husband speaks out after wife killed in road rage shooting
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Show More
Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home
Body cam footage shows intense standoff in Exposition Park
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
More TOP STORIES News