Sports

Despite last-minute rally USC Trojans fall short 27-30 in overtime game against BYU Cougars

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis in an NCAA football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Kyusung Gong)

By ABC7.com staff
The University of Southern California came up short in their game against Brigham Young University that went into overtime in Provo, Utah Saturday.The final score was 27-30.

The No. 24 Trojans were tied with the Cougars for most of the second half of the game, but scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of at the game at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars rallied and took the lead toward the end of the game, but the challenge didn't go unanswered after the Trojans tied the game with less than two minutes left of the game. But that wasn't enough to win them the game.

Many had their eyes on freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis after he made a splash last week in his first start for USC against Stanford and helped the team back into the rankings.

With Saturday's loss, the Trojans are 2-0 so far this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncaafootballusc trojanscollege football
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sylmar man arrested on suspicion of making false threat against LA County Fair
Haystacks erupt in flames near 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by pickup truck in Commerce
East Coast strike delays waste pickup in OC
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Family of man killed in DUI crash files lawsuit against Viacom
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Show More
Investigators hope Kawhi Leonard's NBA fame helps solve his father's murder
Contaminant found in popular heartburn drug Zantac
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Oldest living WWII veteran in US celebrates 110th birthday
Echo Park shooting leaves 3 wounded
More TOP STORIES News