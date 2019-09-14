Despite last-minute rally USC Trojans fall short 27-30 in overtime game against BYU Cougars

The University of Southern California came up short in their game against Brigham Young University that went into overtime in Provo, Utah Saturday.The final score was 27-30.The No. 24 Trojans were tied with the Cougars for most of the second half of the game, but scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of at the game at Lavell Edwards Stadium.The Cougars rallied and took the lead toward the end of the game, but the challenge didn't go unanswered after the Trojans tied the game with less than two minutes left of the game. But that wasn't enough to win them the game.Many had their eyes on freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis after he made a splash last week in his first start for USC against Stanford and helped the team back into the rankings.With Saturday's loss, the Trojans are 2-0 so far this season.