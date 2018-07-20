SPORTS
espn

Verlander starts for Astros at Angels

Justin Verlander was tough to beat long before he was traded to the Houston Astros toward the end of last season, but he has been a different pitcher against the Los Angeles Angels since changing uniforms.

Verlander is scheduled to start the second game of the three-game series against the Angels on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles (49-49) is already off to a bad start against the Houston pitching staff and will try to avoid falling below.500 for the first time since the Angels were 0-1.

Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel no-hit the Angels for 6 2/3 innings in the series opener on Friday night before a line drive by Justin Upton went off the glove of shortstop Marwin Gonzalez for their first hit. Keuchel was done after allowing one run and two hits in eight innings of the 3-1 win, keeping the Astros (65-35) five games in front of the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

"We hit four or five balls on the nose and nothing to show for it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters afterward.

Verlander, 35, will make his fifth start against the Angels since the Detroit Tigers traded him to Houston at the end of August. He's 4-0 in the previous four starts, allowing two earned runs and 11 hits in 31 innings. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols accounted for one of those runs with a solo home run.

Verlander (9-5, 2.29) entered the weekend fifth in the majors in ERA, but winless since June 14.

In his last start, he faced the Tigers for the first time since the trade and gave up four home runs and a season-high six runs in the 6-3 loss.

"I'm not going to let this leave a bitter taste in my mouth," Verlander told MLB.com after the loss, which dropped him to 0-3 in his past five starts. "You look at the big picture. Not the result I wanted today, but I'm healthy and feel good and the stuff is there. The first half was about as good as I could have drawn it up."

Though his recent numbers against the Angels have been extraordinary, Verlander's career marks against Los Angeles aren't nearly as impressive.

He's 10-8 with a 3.12 ERA in 21 starts against the Angels. Two of his past four starts against the Angels have come on their home field, but even with those sharp outings, Verlander is 4-5 overall at Angel Stadium with a 4.46 ERA. In his most recent start against Los Angeles, he threw a five-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory on May 16 at Angel Stadium.

Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano is scheduled to come off the disabled list and make his first start since June 10 for the Angels. He was sidelined with right shoulder inflammation for the second time this season.

Tropeano (3-4, 4.83) made his second rehab start on Saturday for Class A Inland Empire and allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in four innings.

Tropeano has made three starts in his career against Houston and is 0-1 with a 4.39 ERA.

He was matched up against Verlander on April 25 in Houston and allowed four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, taking the loss in the 5-2 defeat.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbhouston astroslos angeles angels
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News