VIDEO: 6-year-old 'coach' gives adorable pep talk to college baseball team

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (KABC) -- An honorary coach for a Michigan baseball team went viral after he was all business while marching out on to the field in what could be the cutest mound visit ever.The pint-sized coach, 6-year-old Drake, is part of the Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League, a summer collegiate baseball league in Kalamazoo, Michigan.Video shows "Coach Drake" in action, walking up to the mound with all the confidence in the world to meet with his team in the huddle.The tiny pitching coach likely gave his team some words of encouragement, and maybe talked a bit of strategy, before giving the players pats on the backside.He then runs back to the stands, but not before stopping to give the crowd a quick wave of the cap.It looks like he has got a bright future ahead of him.