Disturbing video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting girlfriend.

A disturbing video has been released of a former Houston Astros minor league player that appears to show him beating his then-girlfriend.In August 2016, Danry Vasquez was charged with assault bodily injury of a family member.At the time of the incident, Vasquez was playing for the Astros minor league affiliate team in Corpus Christi. Vasquez allegedly struck his girlfriend multiple times at the home stadium of the Double-A Hooks.An affidavit said Hooks officials reported they discovered the footage after being approached by a male employee who told them Vasquez threatened him.At the time of the incident, the Astros called the arrest "disappointing.""The Astros are disappointed that this allegation is attached to a member of our organization," the team said in 2016.