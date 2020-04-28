Sports

Vin Scully, recovering at home after fall, posts message for Dodger fans

Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, back home after a fall, promises soon enough "It'll be time for Dodger baseball."
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home resting comfortably after being injured last week.

The 92-year-old fell in his home last Tuesday and then spent five days in the hospital.

Scully released an audio statement Monday night on Twitter thanking first responders for helping not only him with his accident, but for "helping all of us during this unusual time."



"I'd also like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my headfirst sliding accident," he said. "In case you care, I was called out."

Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster before retiring in 2016.

All professional sports are on hold now during the coronavirus pandemic. But Scully offered a hopeful look toward a return of baseball:

"I'm feeling better. Thanks for your good wishes. And remember, sooner or later you're going to hear it: It'll be time for Dodger baseball."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countybaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
Corona hair salon reopens despite stay-at-home orders
Some SoCal mountain communities seeing visitor influx
'Please listen': Recovering COVID patient, 23, cautions public
JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings
Protesters in Orange call for OC's reopening
CA Legislature going back to work next week to pass state budget
Show More
Family of grocery store manager shares struggles of finding COVID-19 plasma
NASA engineers in Pasadena design advanced ventilator
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
Indeed reports 1,000% search increase for telehealth nurse jobs
Give back with a coffee or snack to healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News