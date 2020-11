LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In October, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their first World Series title in 32 years, a feat that deserves a documentary. Who else would chronicle their championship run other than Vin Scully?The former Dodgers broadcaster is lending his legendary voice to the the official 2020 World Series documentary.That's according to the Hollywood Reporter. Scully tweeted he was looking forward to it.The film will feature interviews with Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and World Series MVP Corey Seager.It will be available to buy or download in December.