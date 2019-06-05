stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during NBA Finals Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Thank you, Oakland! Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be wearing a special pair of shoes during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena to pay tribute to Oakland.

They are called the The Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland colorway.

The shoes are meant to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of people who call The Town home.

RELATED: 2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Warriors vs. Raptors

Under Armour shared video of Curry paying tribute to Oakland and some of the most influential people in his life and career.

"Dear Oakland, through the ups and downs, the city always had my back," Curry said in the video.
Under Armour says Curry wrote personalized letters to 30 people, including to his former security guard, Ralph Walker. He also surprised each person with a black-and-yellow pair of the Under Armour Curry 6 with the word "Oakland" on it.

"It's been my pleasure to represent the town the last 10 years. Through the ups and downs, the city always had my back. The energy was electric night after night. The passion was unmatched. The support was unending. For years, you literally had my back. No matter how big and wild this crowd got, I knew with you around, I was good. I will always be grateful for you and every other person in the Bay who put on for Dub Nation. The arena might be moving, but a huge part of my heart will always stay in Oakland. Steph Curry."

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalssocietygolden state warriorsshoesoaklandbasketballu.s. & worldstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury
NBA Finals: Durant plans to play tonight
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News