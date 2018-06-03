SPORTS

Golden State Warriors take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals over Cavaliers as Curry sets finals record for 3s

Warriors guard Steph Curry drives to the basket past Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.

Kevin Durant found his steady stroke to score 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while also handling a load of the defensive assignment against LeBron James.

Klay Thompson added 20 points playing on a tender left leg to put the defending champions two victories from a repeat title they have talked about since the season began last fall.

James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a far tamer finals sequel minus the utter craziness of a drama-packed opener three days prior.

Curry hit five 3s in the fourth quarter as the Warriors turned it into a romp after the Cavaliers were within seven points early in the period.

He passed Ray Allen, who made eight 3s in a 2010 game, and also moved ahead of LeBron James into the career lead with 90 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersbasketballnba finals
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Dodgers' Corey Seager to undergo surgery on ailing hip
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News