Houston Astros

Watch Jose Altuve handle fans' boos during 1st spring training at-bat

LAKELAND, Florida -- Jose Altuve headed to his first spring training at-bat, and as expected, the face of the Houston Astros heard boos from the crowd.

The Astros' exhibition matchup Monday against the Tigers marked the club's first road game of their preseason.

But, so far, no matter as a visiting club or in their own home-away-from-home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team is hearing the instant criticism from fans.

In two games against the Nationals, signs berating the Astros about their cheating were confiscated.

Just before the weekend series against Washington, which plays spring training games in the same complex as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates were being threatened. One threat, Reddick said, targeted his newborn twin sons.

In any case, Altuve, who was accused of an unfounded allegation of wearing a buzzer for his plate appearances, ripped a double during the game Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatexasmlbhouston astrosspring traininglos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dodger fan club makes plans to boo Astros at Angels' home opener
Clayton Kershaw urges Dodgers to use anger over cheating Astros as fuel
Houston Astros players apologize for cheating scandal
HOUSTON ASTROS
The most interesting non-roster player for all 30 MLB teams
Why MLB players are speaking up about sign stealing like nothing else ever
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he was changing signs every pitch vs. Astros
Aledmys Diaz, Jesus Aguilar, Brian Goodwin win salary arbitration cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Lakers GM remembers Kobe Bryant the dad, husband and best friend
Show More
A look back at Kobe Bryant's legacy
College star says Gianna Bryant was 'a sun just starting to rise'
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
More TOP STORIES News