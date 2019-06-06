Golden State Warriors

We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors were roasted on Twitter after posting a photo of the team on the Golden Gate Bridge.



Many on social media reminded the team that the Golden State Warriors play in Oakland.


















Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalsbuzzworthygolden gate bridgebay bridgetoronto raptorssocial mediagolden state warriorsbasketballtwitter
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Sources: Durant to engage four teams in talks
Sources: Lakers OK'd to talk with Warriors' Adams
The latest intel on this loaded free-agent market
Field favored vs. Cali teams in NBA title prop bet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News