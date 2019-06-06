We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge

Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle. #WeTheNorth | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/WHDkqIXPe6— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 5, 2019
Many on social media reminded the team that the Golden State Warriors play in Oakland.
WE THE LOST. https://t.co/302MD3E1tN— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 5, 2019
Should’ve taken BART https://t.co/ykmWdqLA8U— SFBART (@SFBART) June 5, 2019
😳 (you need a geography lesson)— Janey Smith (@janey42168) June 6, 2019
Keep going eastbound toward Alameda County. We will meet you at the #BayBridge. #WarriorsGround https://t.co/hIMNOURAp3— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 6, 2019
Sorry everyone, they just got done taking in a race here and took a detour.— Sonoma Raceway (@RaceSonoma) June 6, 2019
Watch out guys the Muir Woods are where those planet of the apes guys live. Lemme know if you want directions to Oakland— Robbie Evans (@therobbieevans) June 5, 2019
Welcome to Marin! We are probably not ready for battle. Unless you want to duke it out on a mountain bike trail?— Templeton Peck (@acg_sportsfan) June 5, 2019
Wrong bridge ehhh? What is that a boot? Too much maple syrup on ur pancakes ehh? Too much drakein and drivin?— lil boosie fade (@tyco0nin) June 5, 2019
You seem lost and it's not even the 3rd quarter yet... pic.twitter.com/uRgZOLAmuG— Phin Barnes (@phineasb) June 5, 2019
When y’all finally cross the bay bridge... pic.twitter.com/AjhDNjgNYb— Jon Blessed (@jon_blessed) June 5, 2019
Try this one. We dont want any excuses pic.twitter.com/v6bs1c9FCX— Dr. Funkinstein🏴☠️ (@ValerianRootS) June 5, 2019
Muir Woods is beautiful— suspensionsandinjuries (@frank_niggalina) June 5, 2019
So like, you're in Sausalito?— Wendy (@Wendy_SFO) June 5, 2019
Y’all ain’t playing at Chase Center!— Richie // (@nhbrhood) June 5, 2019
“Hey Siri, how do we get to Oakland”
Did they move the game to Santa Rosa and not say anything?— Gary Renard (@BigGaryR) June 5, 2019
That's the Golden Gate Bridge...— Sunshine (@uvana6) June 5, 2019
WRONG WAY pic.twitter.com/MLIGwC4vNm
