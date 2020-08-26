Sports

All NBA playoff games on Wednesday postponed amid boycotts surrounding Jacob Blake shooting

(AP Image)

The NBA has postponed all playoff games on Wednesday amid boycotts surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott. Kenosha is located 35 miles south of Milwaukee.

They were scheduled to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic but did not appear on the court for warm-ups.

Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.

EMBED More News Videos

"It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.



The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play after the Bucks and Magic, but reports have confirmed they have also boycotted their game. The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have followed suit and will not play on Wednesday as well.

Multiple players who weren't scheduled play tonight, including Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, voiced their support of the decision.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridawisconsinofficer involved shootingorlando magicmilwaukee bucks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
LA County moves closer to removal from state watch list
First schools in OC reopen
CA bill could limit use of tear gas, other less-than lethal weapons
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Ethnic studies course required for LAUSD high school students
Show More
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
COVID-19's racial disparities highly evident in South LA
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting during Beverly Glen house party
More TOP STORIES News