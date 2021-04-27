NFL Draft 2021: Who are the top prospects from Southern California?

Sports

This Thursday, hopes and dreams will be realized when the 2021 NFL draft kicks off.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. At least four quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the first round.

California Hopefuls spotlights the top Southland draft prospects.

With all those quarterbacks picked early, you'll need someone to pressure them. Defensive end Jaelan Phillips out of Redlands East Valley High school and Miami is expected to go in the first round.

Ohio state offensive lineman and St. John Bosco product Wyatt Davis is expected to go on day two in the third round.

Rancho Cucamonga High School alum Thomas Graham Jr., a cornerback out of Oregon, is projected as a fourth round pick.

You can catch the entire NFL draft on ABC7. The first round will be on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. The second and third rounds on Friday begin at 4 p.m. Then on Saturday rounds 4-7 start at 9 a.m.
