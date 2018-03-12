ACCUWEATHER

Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?

AccuWeather explains why MLB teams must travel for spring training. (AccuWeather)

Spring training is underway with dozens of games still to be played before Major League Baseball's Opening Day on March 29.

The tradition of spring training dates back more than 100 years. Teams compete in either the Grapefruit League in Florida or in the Cactus League in Arizona.

Why does this tradition exist, and what would the MLB be like without it? AccuWeather explains in the video above.
