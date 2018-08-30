SPORTS

With roster cuts looming, Chargers win final preseason game 23-21 over 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers are evaluating players on the bubble as the team makes final cuts to it 53-man roster by Saturday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Chargers beat the 49ers 23-21 with a last-second field goal for their fourth and final preseason game Thursday night.

The game was won in the final 0:01 of regulation time with a 26-yard field goal by kicker Roberto Aguayo, who is among those fighting for a roster spot.

Most of the starters, including quarterback Philip Rivers, stayed on the sidelines at Levi's Stadium and watched as the players who were fighting hard to make the squad took their last shot of the preseason.

The cuts to the 53-man roster are decided by this Saturday.

Veteran QB Geno Smith, who signed a one-year contract with the Chargers earlier this year, shared snaps with Cardale Jones, acquired in a trade last year.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott, seen as a strong contender for a roster spot, was carted off the field with an ankle injury, potentially jeopardizing that shot.

The Chargers open the regular season Sept. 9 at StubHub Center vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
