World Series Game 3: Dodgers' 6-2 win gives them 2-1 edge over Tampa Bay Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dodgers took control of Game 3 early and jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the World Series with a decisive 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night.Los Angeles opened up the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run from Justin Turner against Charlie Morton. The Dodgers then added two more in the third and again in the fourth. Austin Barnes drove in Cody Bellinger with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt, and Mookie Betts made it 5-0 when he singled home Joc Pederson.Walker Buehler kept Tampa Bay's bats quiet until the fifth inning when they got on the board with Manuel Margot and Willy Adames hitting doubles that cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-1.Buehler had been in complete control until then, striking out five through four hitless innings. But Margot pulled a hard grounder down the left field line with one out and Adames delivered with two outs.That was the first run Buehler has permitted in World Series play. In his only previous outing, he threw seven shutout innings against Boston in Game 3 in 2018.A solo home run deep to center in the sixth inning by catcher Austin Barnes made it 6-1.With two outs in the ninth, Randy Arozarena hit a solo homer to left off reliever Kenley Jansen to make it 6-2.Morton's run as an October ace ended in the early innings, and he was pulled after a one-out walk to Max Muncy in the fifth. The Rays had hoped to get a few more outs from Morton to preserve their bullpen.Morton was charged with five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed a total of four runs over his previous five postseason starts.Turner's opening at-bat was his 11th career postseason homer. That tied the team postseason record set by Duke Snider over 36 games with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1954 to 1959.Turner is already the club leader in career postseason hits, RBIs and doubles.Later, Turner's 75th career postseason hit was a double that set up Max Muncy's two-run single in the third. It was also his third straight extra-base hit in the Series. He doubled in the eighth inning of a 6-4 loss in Game 2.All of Turner's postseason homers have come since he turned 30, putting him third on the list of players with postseason homers at 30 or older, according to STATS. Nelson Cruz is the leader with 17, followed by Jim Edmonds with 13.Corey Seager has seven homers this postseason, most in franchise history for a single postseason, and is tied with Steve Garvey on the club's career list with 10 postseason homers.The Dodgers were the visiting team for Game 3. Los Angeles, which had the best record in the majors during the regular season, was the home team for Games 1 and 2, and will be for Games 6 and 7, if the series goes that far.The roof at Globe Life Field was closed Friday night.Major League Baseball decided earlier in the day to close the roof because of the forecast for cooler temperatures, a wind chill and the possibility of rain. Close to first pitch, it was overcast, breezy and in the mid-50s outside - and about 72 degrees inside.When Game 1 started Tuesday, it was 82 degrees, it was 81 for Game 2."It was chilly," Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said before Game 3. "I thought we were in Texas."Game 4 is Saturday at 5:08 p.m.