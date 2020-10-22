World Series Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays even series with 6-4 win over Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Tampa Bay Rays took an early lead, fended off a Dodger comeback and evened the World Series in Game 2 Wednesday night.The Dodgers trailed all game, entering the eighth inning down 6-3. A solo home run by Corey Seager followed by a double from Justin Turner gave them new hope down the final stretch. It was Seager's seventh homer of the postseason.After Max Muncy flied out, Will Smith hit a hard liner right at Rays third baseman Joey Wendle. Aaron Loup then replaced Fairbanks and struck out Cody Bellinger, ending the inning with Turner stranded.In the ninth, Rays reliever Diego Castillo held on to seal the 6-4 win.The Dodgers used seven pitchers in the game.Not wanting to use ace Walker Buehler after a seven-game NL Championship Series that had games on seven straight days, the Dodgers started reliever Tony Gonsolin, who threw 41 pitches over two innings in Sunday night's 4-3 win over the Braves in Game 7.Gonsolin lasted just four outs, leaving with a 1-0 deficit after allowing a home run to his second batter, Brandon Lowe. Dylan Floro (four outs) and Victor Gonzalez (three outs) followed with scoreless ball, but the Rays built a 5-0 lead off Dustin May, who gave up Joey Wendle's two-run double in the fourth and Lowe's two-run homer in the fifth. Joe Kelly allowed Wendle's sacrifice fly in the sixth.Alex Wood (six outs) and Jake McGee (three) followed with shutout relief, but the damage was too much to overcome.Tampa Bay started 2008 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.Although fan attendance was limited at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, there were a few notable faces spotted. Magic Johnson, a part owner of the Dodgers, was seen in person at the game, while cardboard cutouts of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were spotted in the bleachers.Los Angeles won 8-3 in Game 1 on Tuesday night.That drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game.Game 1 received a 5.1 rating and 11 share, and was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox Tuesday night, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday.The previous low had been set the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 that Oct. 25, a Saturday night. The start was delayed by rain for 91 minutes to 10:06 p.m. ET and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.The teams get a day of rest and then play Game 3 on Friday at 5:08 p.m. Charlie Morton starts for the Rays against Walker Buehler in a matchup of pitchers who have both excelled in October outings.Clayton Kershaw is expected to return in Game 5, following his victory in the Series opener, when he threw 78 pitches over six innings.