World Series Game 5: Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays, move to within 1 win of title

Los Angeles had been considered the favored team in this World Series, but the resilient Rays have been defying expectations, pulling out a Series-tying win in Game 4 after a stunning error at home plate by Dodgers catcher Will Smith in the ninth.
Clayton Kershaw returned to start for Game 5, following a strong outing to open the series. Before Game 5, manager Dave Roberts dismissed the narrative questioning Kershaw's postseason record.
"Clayton is just ready to pitch," Roberts said. "He just wants to help us win a baseball game. Whether it was to close out the series or just win today. I'm not worried about his psyche or preparation at all."
During the game, Kershaw became the career leader for postseason strikeouts. The ace lefty struck out six in his 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and two runs for an ERA of 2.31.
Already one of only two pitchers with 200 postseason strikeouts, his six strikeouts pushed his career total to 207, two more than Justin Verlander.
Kershaw passed Verlander when he struck out Kevin Kiermaier in the fifth, then promptly added to his total when he struck out Mike Zunino on an 87-mph slider.
The Dodgers took an early lead, scoring in the first and second innings to jump out to a 3-0 start before the Rays got on the board in the third.
A solo homer by Max Muncy off a 99-mph fastball from Tyler Glasnow made it 4-2 in the fifth inning.
The score stayed there heading into the bottom of the ninth, when Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen allowed just one hit, delivering two strikeouts and a pop fly to preserve the win.
Glasnow set a few marks of his own in his Game 5 start, but those were the kind he would probably prefer to forget.
The Rays right-hander became the first pitcher to throw three wild pitches in a World Series game, and has now allowed a postseason-high nine homers after Joc Pederson and Max Muncy went deep against him.
The nine homers are the most allowed in a single postseason. They came in five appearances, the same as Verlander (2019) and Clayton Kershaw (2017) when they each allowed eight.
CLOSED ROOF
There could be a lid on the rest of this World Series.
The retractable roof was closed for Game 5, and may not open again because of the weather forecast.
Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas before the start of Sunday's game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night, and beyond.
It was the second time during the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium was closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain. The roof had been open for all 12 postseason games played there before that. The Dodgers swept a three-game National League Division Series and won a seven-game NL Championship Series in the same ballpark.
The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain Monday with temperatures in the mid-50s. That drops to a 70% chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90% with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.
The roof was open Saturday night, when it was 57 degrees at first pitch, about 25 degrees cooler than for Games 1 and 2 of the Series.
Game 6 is Tuesday at 5:08 p.m. and Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:09 p.m. The Dodgers will be considered the home team for both games played at the neutral site in Arlington, Texas.