XFL: LA Wildcats rally from big deficit to beat Tampa Bay Vipers 41-34

The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Wildcats overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Vipers at home on Sunday.

The Wildcats (2-3) fell into a deep hole early, trailing 24-6 by halfway through the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park.

But quarterback Josh Johnson helped lead a Wildcats rally, as they scored a series of 21 unanswered points to take the 27-24 lead by the third quarter.

The defense helped seal the win with a recovery of a fumble by Tampa Bay (1-4) for a touchdown at 5:32 in the fourth.

Then with the score at 41-34, an end-zone interception ended Tampa Bay's attempt at a rally.

Next week the Wildcats travel to Seattle to face the Dragons (1-4).
