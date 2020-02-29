Sports

XFL: New York Guardians defeat LA Wildcats amid frigid conditions at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium

The Los Angeles Wildcats fell short in their effort even their record and pick up their first road victory of their brief history.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KABC) -- With one of their best players sidelined on Saturday, the Los Angeles Wildcats fell short in their effort even their record and pick up their first road victory of their brief history.

The New York Guardians won their home game against the Wildcats at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, 17-14.

Receiver Nelson Spruce missed the game due of a knee injury suffered in Sunday's 39-9 victory over the DC Defenders. Spruce led the XFL in receiving yards entering last week's play.

Matt McGloin, the Guardians starting quarterback, was sidelined because of an injury to his chest when he was sacked on his team's opening drive in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The Wildcats faced another challenge they had not had to deal with during their first three games -- weather. The temperature for the afternoon kickoff was forecast to be 37 degrees with a wind chill factor of 26 and winds of 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"I told the guys it really doesn't matter what the temperature is," Wildcats coach Winston Moss said before the game. "We can't control the temperature. We can't
control the environment. We only can control what we can control."

City News Service contributed to this report.
